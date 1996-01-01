2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chlorine consists of two stable isotopes 35Cl and 37Cl with percent natural abundances of 75.77% and 24.23% respectively. 35Cl has a mass of 34.97 amu. Calculate the mass of 37Cl in amu.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
38.97 amu
B
37.85 amu
C
36.96 amu
D
38.51 amu