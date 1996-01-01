13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type/s of intermolecular forces that are present between an ammonia (NH3) molecule and a chloroform (CHCl3) molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Induce-dipole, H-bonding, dipole-dipole, dispersion forces
B
H-bonding, dipole-dipole, dispersion forces
C
Dipole-dipole, dispersion forces
D
Dispersion forces