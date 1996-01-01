16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the statement that correctly describes the concept of chemical equilibrium
A
Equilibrium is reached when the concentration of the product is constant
B
Equilibrium is reached when the rate of the reaction goes faster.
C
Equilibrium is reached when the chemical reaction stops.
D
All of the above
E
None of the above