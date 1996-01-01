6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
The overall reaction for a zinc-bromine battery is: Br2(l) + Zn(s) → 2 Br–(aq) + Zn2+(aq). Using the standard reduction potentials below, determine the standard emf generated by the battery.
Zn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Zn(s) E°red = –0.76 V
Br2(l) + 2 e– → 2 Br–(aq) E°red = +1.07 V
The overall reaction for a zinc-bromine battery is: Br2(l) + Zn(s) → 2 Br–(aq) + Zn2+(aq). Using the standard reduction potentials below, determine the standard emf generated by the battery.
Zn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Zn(s) E°red = –0.76 V
Br2(l) + 2 e– → 2 Br–(aq) E°red = +1.07 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E°cell = 0.31 V
B
E°cell = 1.83 V
C
E°cell = –0.31 V
D
E°cell = –1.83 V