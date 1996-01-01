9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dipole in an O–H polar covalent bond is a very important property of water and accounts for most of its characteristics. An O–H covalent bond requires 464 kJ/mol to break. Since this is a high-energy bond, only a wavelength of radiation within the ultraviolet region has enough energy to break this bond. Calculate the longest wavelength of radiation with enough energy to break this covalent bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100 nm
B
400 nm
C
258 nm
D
368 nm