Partial Pressure
The total pressure of an unknown gas and water in a closed container is 708.3 torr at 150 °C. Determine the partial pressure of the unknown gas after condensing water at 6°C if their mol ratio was 4:3. (Assume that volume is constant)
A
16.2 torr
B
267 torr
C
350 torr
D
405 torr