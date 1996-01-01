9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
9. Quantum Mechanics Bohr Equation
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the wavelength of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from n = 3 to n = 1? Where does the emitted light fall on the electromagnetic spectrum?
What is the wavelength of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from n = 3 to n = 1? Where does the emitted light fall on the electromagnetic spectrum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 1.03×10−7 m
IR region
IR region
B
λ = 1.03×10−7 m
UV region
UV region
C
λ = 9.75×106 m
IR region
IR region
D
λ = 9.75×106 m
UV region
UV region