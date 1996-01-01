9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Labeled A, B, C, and D in the diagram below are four electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom. Find the energy (J) of the photon emitted for A, B, C, and D.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: –3.025×10–19 JB: –1.059×10–19 JC: –4.901×10–20 JD: –2.662×10–20 J
B
A: 3.025×10–19 JB: 1.059×10–19 JC: 4.901×10–20 JD: 2.662×10–20 J
C
A: 2.662×10–20 JB: 4.901×10–20 JC: 1.059×10–19 JD: 3.025×10–19 J
D
A: –2.662×10–20 JB: –4.901×10–20 JC: –1.059×10–19 JD: –3.025×10–19 J