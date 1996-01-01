16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reversibe reaction:
PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g) ; Kc = 0.18
A 1.00 L reaction vessel is loaded with 0.200 mol PCl3, 0.250 mol Cl2 and 0.140 mol PCl5. When equilibrium is established, the vessel contains 0.0800 mol of PCl5, what is the equilibrium concentration of Cl2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.190 M
B
0.310 M
C
0.260 M
D
0.140 M