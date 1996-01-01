16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following electrochemical reaction taking place at 45 °C:
Cu(s) + 2 Ag+(aq) ⇌ Cu2+(aq) + 2 Ag(s)
The concentrations within the reaction cell are: [Ag+] = 1.25 M and [Cu2+] = 0.310 M
a. Write an expression for the reaction quotient (Q) for this reaction.
b. What is the value of the reaction quotient (Q)?
Consider the following electrochemical reaction taking place at 45 °C:
Cu(s) + 2 Ag+(aq) ⇌ Cu2+(aq) + 2 Ag(s)
The concentrations within the reaction cell are: [Ag+] = 1.25 M and [Cu2+] = 0.310 M
a. Write an expression for the reaction quotient (Q) for this reaction.
b. What is the value of the reaction quotient (Q)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q = 1.01
B
Q = 0.806
C
Q = 0.198
D
Q = 1.24