Consider the following electrochemical reaction taking place at 45 °C:

Cu (s) + 2 Ag+ (aq) ⇌ Cu2+ (aq) + 2 Ag (s)

The concentrations within the reaction cell are: [Ag+] = 1.25 M and [Cu2+] = 0.310 M

a. Write an expression for the reaction quotient (Q) for this reaction.

b. What is the value of the reaction quotient (Q)?