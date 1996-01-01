11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The possible Lewis structures for SCN- are shown below.
The bond length for the S-C bond and C-N bond in SCN- is 167.9 pm and 118.7 pm, respectively. The C-N bond is slightly longer than the typical C-N bond and the S-C bond is slightly shorter than the typical S-C bond. Determine the best resonance structure for SCN-
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure a represents the best resonance structure for SCN-
B
Structure b represents the best resonance structure for SCN-
C
Structure c represents the best resonance structure for SCN-
D
No single resonance structure can represent the best resonance structure for SCN-