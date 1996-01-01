9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the maximum possible velocity of the emitted electron if iron is irradiated with a light of a wavelength of 156.0 nm if the energy threshold via photoelectric effect is 6.878x10-19 J.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.154 x104 m/s
B
1.784 x104 m/s
C
5.697 x106 m/s
D
1.134 x106 m/s