Identify the incorrect statement/s:

i) Planck's original hypothesis was that energy could only be gained or lost in discrete amounts (quanta) with a certain minimum size

ii) Einstein postulated that light itself is quantized.

iii) If the photon has energy less than the threshold energy, an electron is emitted and any excess energy becomes the kinetic energy of the electron.

iv) If a photon that strikes a metal surface has more than the threshold energy, no electron is emitted from the surface.