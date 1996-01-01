10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does boron have a lower ionization energy than beryllium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The filled s subshell of beryllium is more stable.
B
Electrons in the subshells of beryllium experience more repulsions.
C
Beryllium has a smaller effective nuclear charge (Zeff) than boron.
D
Boron has a smaller atomic radius which makes it easier to remove a valence electron.