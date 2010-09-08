18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on Ksp values, which has a greater molar solubility between MgF2 (Ksp = 5.16×10–11) and PbI2 (Ksp = 9.8×10–9)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MgF2 has a greater molar solubility
B
PbI2 has a greater molar solubility
C
MgF2 and PbI2 have equal molar solubility