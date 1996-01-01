18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compound that has the smallest Ksp value from the following general ionic compounds and their molar solubilities in pure water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M2X; molar solubility = 3.52×10–4 M
B
MX3; molar solubility = 2.54×10–4 M
C
MX; molar solubility = 4.23×10–4 M