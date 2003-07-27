1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional Analysis
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
The English system uses troy weights to measure precious metals and gems. Calculate the equivalence of one troy pound in kilograms and in pounds.
24 grains = 1 pennyweight (exact)
20 pennyweight = 1 troy ounce (exact)
12 troy ounces = 1 troy pound (exact)
1 grain = 0.0648 gram
1 carat = 0.200 gram
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.823 lbs; 0.373 kg
B
1.96x102 lbs; 88.9 kg
C
5.71x10-3 lbs; 2.59x10-3 kg
D
0.823 lbs; 1.82 kg