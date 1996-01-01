3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
CFC and BFC are greenhouse gases that contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer. How do these two species differ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CFC and BFC are the same.
B
CFC contains a Cl–F bond while BFC contains a Br–F bonds.
C
CFC contains a C–Cl bond while BFC contains a C–Br bonds.