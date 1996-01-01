An unknown element was observed to have the following properties:

1. It appears as a silvery liquid.

2. It has a density of 13.53 g/cm3 at room temperature.

3. It reacts with molecular iodine to produce a red solid.

4. It freezes at −38.83 °C and boils at 356.73 °C.

5. It forms a yellow solid when combined with dilute nitric acid.

Classify each property as physical or chemical.