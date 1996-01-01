1. Intro to General Chemistry
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown element was observed to have the following properties:
1. It appears as a silvery liquid.
2. It has a density of 13.53 g/cm3 at room temperature.
3. It reacts with molecular iodine to produce a red solid.
4. It freezes at −38.83 °C and boils at 356.73 °C.
5. It forms a yellow solid when combined with dilute nitric acid.
Classify each property as physical or chemical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Physical properties: 1, 2, 4
Chemical properties: 3, 5
B
Physical properties: 3, 5
Chemical properties: 1, 2, 4
C
Physical properties: 1, 2
Chemical properties: 3, 4, 5
D
Physical properties: 2, 5
Chemical properties: 1, 3, 4
