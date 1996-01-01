1. Intro to General Chemistry
Physical Properties
1. Intro to General Chemistry Physical Properties
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amethyst (silicon dioxide) are commonly used as a substitute to sapphire (aluminum oxide). Which of the following can be used to distinguish amethysts from sapphires.
Amethyst (silicon dioxide) are commonly used as a substitute to sapphire (aluminum oxide). Which of the following can be used to distinguish amethysts from sapphires.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Melting point
B
Apperance
C
Refractive index