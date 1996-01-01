19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ΔG° and spontaneity for the given reaction at 298 K under standard conditions (ΔG° N2O4 = 99.8 kJ/mol, ΔG° NO = 87.6 kJ/mol, ΔG° O2 = 0)
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → N2O4( g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-75.4 kJ; spontaneous
B
75.4 kJ; nonspontaneous
C
12.2 kJ; spontaneous
D
-12.2 kJ; nonspontaneous