19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose produces lactic acid.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C3H6O3 (l)
While the anaerobic fermentation of glucose produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.
C6H12O6 (s) ⇌ 2 C2H5OH (l) + 2 CO2(g)
Make a comparison between the maximum work produced by these processes under standard conditions.
(ΔG°f C6H12O6 (s) = -910.4 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C3H6O3 (l) = -711.62 kJ/mol, ΔG°f C2H5OH (l) = -174.8 kJ/mol, ΔG°f CO2(g) = -394.4 kJ/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose will produce less work than the anaerobic fermentation of glucose because it has a more positive change in Gibbs free energy.
B
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose will produce more work than the anaerobic fermentation of glucose because it has a more negative change in Gibbs free energy.
C
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose will produce less work than the anaerobic fermentation of glucose because it has a more negative change in Gibbs free energy.
D
The lactic acid fermentation of glucose will produce more work than the anaerobic fermentation of glucose because it has a more positive change in Gibbs free energy.