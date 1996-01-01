The lactic acid fermentation of glucose produces lactic acid.

C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) ⇌ 2 C 3 H 6 O 3 (l)

While the anaerobic fermentation of glucose produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.

C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) ⇌ 2 C 2 H 5 OH (l) + 2 CO 2 (g)

Make a comparison between the maximum work produced by these processes under standard conditions.