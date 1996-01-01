6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
123PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reduction of iron and the oxidation of zinc creates a theoretical battery. Calculate the initial voltage of the battery if there are 1.3 M of Zn2+ and 2.8 M of Fe2+ in a 1.0-liter half-cells initially.
The reduction of iron and the oxidation of zinc creates a theoretical battery. Calculate the initial voltage of the battery if there are 1.3 M of Zn2+ and 2.8 M of Fe2+ in a 1.0-liter half-cells initially.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.14 V
B
0.29 V
C
0.45 V
D
1.18 V