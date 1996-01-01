10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
For the orbital diagram below, write a full electron configuration. Assuming that the electron configuration describes a neutral atom, name the element.
1s22s22p63s23p3, Phosphorus
1s22s22p63s23p2, Silicon
1s22s22p63p2, Germanium
1s22s22p63s23p1, Aluminum