11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction P4(g) → 2 P2(g) with a ΔH° value of +229.1 kJ. If the P–P bond has an average bond dissociation energy of 197 kJ/mol, estimate the value of the P≡P triple bond energy in P2(g).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–953 kJ
B
+953 kJ
C
–476 kJ
D
+476 kJ