11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bond dissociation energy decreases for the following bonds: H–F (570 kJ/mol), H–Cl (432 kJ/mol), H–Br (366 kJ/mol), and H–I (298 kJ/mol). Which of the statements below best explains why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The length of the bonds decreases which results in a decrease in bond strength.
B
The electronegativity difference of the atoms increases which results in a decrease in bond strength.
C
The polarity of the bonds decreases which results in a decrease in bond strength.
D
All of the above.