7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
7. Gases Van der Waals Equation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following graph which shows how pressure changes against temperature. Each gas represents 1.00 mol of the substance contained in a 1.00 L vessel. On the other hand, the four lines denote an ideal gas and three real gases: Xe, Ne, and Kr. Referring to the van der Waals constants given below, match Gases X, Y, and Z to the gases Xe, Ne, and Kr.
Consider the following graph which shows how pressure changes against temperature. Each gas represents 1.00 mol of the substance contained in a 1.00 L vessel. On the other hand, the four lines denote an ideal gas and three real gases: Xe, Ne, and Kr. Referring to the van der Waals constants given below, match Gases X, Y, and Z to the gases Xe, Ne, and Kr.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gas X - Xe; Gas Y - Kr; Gas Z - Ne
B
Gas X - Ne; Gas Y - Kr; Gas Z - Xe
C
Gas X - Xe; Gas Y - Ne; Gas Z - Kr
D
Gas X - Ne; Gas Y - Xe; Gas Z - Kr
E
Gas X - Kr; Gas Y - Ne; Gas Z - Xe