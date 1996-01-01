14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Air is enclosed in a container and exerts a total pressure of 2 atm. Find the concentration of carbon dioxide in parts per million if its partial pressure is 2.7×10-4 atm, assuming that the average molar mass of air is 29 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
409.8 ppm
B
204.9 ppm
C
102.5 ppm
D
51.3 ppm