Identify the empirical formula and molecular formula of the compound naphthalene, the compound used in mothballs. Naphthalene has a molar mass of 128.2 g/mol and it is made up of 93.71% C and 6.29% H.
A
Empirical formula: C3H2; Molecular formula: C6H4
B
Empirical formula: C7H5; Molecular formula: C14H10
C
Empirical formula: C4H2; Molecular formula: C8H4
D
Empirical formula: C5H4; Molecular formula: C10H8