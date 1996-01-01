3. Chemical Reactions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the diagram below that illustrates an ionic compound. The cations are represented by light green spheres and the anions are represented by purple spheres. Choose among the following compounds that match the given illustration: Al2(C2O4)3, Ba(CH3COO)2, RbCl, Na2Cr2O7.
A
Al2(C2O4)3
B
Ba(CH3COO)2
C
RbCl
D
Na2Cr2O7