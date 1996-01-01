Consider the formation of X and X forming which occurs in two steps as shown below:

(i) W + 2X → 2Y ΔH° = +100 kJ

(ii) X + 2Y → 2Z ΔH° = –60 kJ

(iii) W + 3X → 2Z ΔH° = ?

Select the Hess's law diagram that best depicts the individual reactions and the overall process.