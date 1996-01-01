1. Intro to General Chemistry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express (with the correct number of significant figures) the boiling point (528 K) and melting point (371 K) of aluminum bromide in degrees Celsius and in degrees Fahrenheit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BP: 254.85 °C; 490.73 °F MP: 97.85 °C; 208.13 °F
B
BP: 260 °C; 490 °F MP: 100 °C; 210 °F
C
BP: 490 °C; 260 °F MP: 210 °C; 100 °F
D
BP: 255 °C; 491 °F MP: 98 °C; 208 °F