17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
115PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagrams below depict aqueous solutions of three acids HX where X = A, B, or C. For simplicity, water molecules are not shown in the diagram. Determine the percent ionization of HB.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33%
B
50%
C
25%
D
42%