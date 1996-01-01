17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
114PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2, Ka = 2.4×10−12) in a bleaching agent solution is 6.0% by mass. Calculate the pH of the solution. (density of H2O2 = 1.45 g/mL)
The concentration of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2, Ka = 2.4×10−12) in a bleaching agent solution is 6.0% by mass. Calculate the pH of the solution. (density of H2O2 = 1.45 g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.38
B
2.79
C
4.08
D
5.61