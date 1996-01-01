7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation:
CH4(g) + H2O(g) → CO( g) + 3 H2(g)
In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
84.3%
B
23.4%
C
60.4%
D
52.1%