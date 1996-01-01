Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation:

CH 4 (g) + H 2 O(g) → CO( g) + 3 H 2 (g)

In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?