7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Automobile airbags inflate following a serious impact. The impact triggers the chemical reaction:
2 NaN3(s) → 2 Na(s) + 3 N2(g)
If an automobile airbag has a volume of 18.2 L, what mass of NaN3 (in g) is required to fully inflate the airbag upon impact? Assume STP conditions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
32.3 g NaN3
B
79.2 g NaN3
C
35.2 g NaN3
D
22.7 g NaN3