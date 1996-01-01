3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Empirical Formula
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sodium metal reacts with fluorine gas (F2) to form sodium fluoride. Determine the empirical formula of sodium fluoride, given that 2.50 g of Na completely reacts with 2.07 g of F2.
Sodium metal reacts with fluorine gas (F2) to form sodium fluoride. Determine the empirical formula of sodium fluoride, given that 2.50 g of Na completely reacts with 2.07 g of F2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NaF2
B
Na2F
C
NaF
D
Na2F3