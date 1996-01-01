9. Quantum Mechanics
Emission Spectrum
Spectroscopy measures the electromagnetic spectra resulting from the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation. One form of spectroscopy is UV-Vis spectroscopy which involves the ultraviolet and visible regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Shown below is an example of a UV-vis spectra. Identify if this is a continuous or line spectrum.
This is a continuous spectrum.
This is a line spectrum.
This is neither a continuous nor line spectrum.