9. Quantum Mechanics Emission Spectrum
Mercury-vapor lamps were developed in 1835 as a source of light and was discontinued in favor of metal-halide lamps. Shown below is the emission spectrum of a mercury-vapor lamp. Identify if this is a continuous or line emission spectrum.
Mercury-vapor lamps were developed in 1835 as a source of light and was discontinued in favor of metal-halide lamps. Shown below is the emission spectrum of a mercury-vapor lamp. Identify if this is a continuous or line emission spectrum.
A
This is a continuous spectrum.
B
This is a line spectrum.
C
This is neither a continuous nor line spectrum.