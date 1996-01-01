17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case of a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case of a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) Incorrect; HI is the strongest binary halogen acid because the iodine atom has the largest atomic radius.
B) Correct
C) Correct
B) Correct
C) Correct
B
A) Correct
B) Correct
C) Correct
B) Correct
C) Correct
C
A) Correct
B) Incorrect; The strength of a binary acid decreases with increasing H-A bond length
C) Correct
B) Incorrect; The strength of a binary acid decreases with increasing H-A bond length
C) Correct