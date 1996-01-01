Consider the reaction: Br 2 (l) + Cl 2 (g) → BrCl 5 (g)

A 2.00-L flask containing 5.00 g of Br 2 is charged with 2.50 g of Cl 2 . After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 150 °C. Assuming that the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed, calculate the partial pressure of BrCl 5 in the flask.