7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction: Br2(l) + Cl2(g) → BrCl5(g)
A 2.00-L flask containing 5.00 g of Br2 is charged with 2.50 g of Cl2. After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 150 °C. Assuming that the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed, calculate the partial pressure of BrCl5 in the flask.
Consider the reaction: Br2(l) + Cl2(g) → BrCl5(g)
A 2.00-L flask containing 5.00 g of Br2 is charged with 2.50 g of Cl2. After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 150 °C. Assuming that the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed, calculate the partial pressure of BrCl5 in the flask.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.687 atm
B
0.542 atm
C
0.487 atm
D
0.245 atm