7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mixture of Ba(BrO3)2 and Ba(BrO2)2 weighing 8.00 g was placed in a 5.00 L reaction vessel. The vessel was then heated to 800°C and both compounds decomposed forming BaBr2(s) and O2(g). If the vessel has a final pressure of 0.8968 atm, calculate the mass of each compound before decomposition.
A mixture of Ba(BrO3)2 and Ba(BrO2)2 weighing 8.00 g was placed in a 5.00 L reaction vessel. The vessel was then heated to 800°C and both compounds decomposed forming BaBr2(s) and O2(g). If the vessel has a final pressure of 0.8968 atm, calculate the mass of each compound before decomposition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mass Ba(BrO3)2 = 3.16 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 4.84 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 4.84 g
B
mass Ba(BrO3)2 = 4.84 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 3.16 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 3.16 g
C
mass Ba(BrO3)2 = 2.90 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 5.27 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 5.27 g
D
mass Ba(BrO3)2 = 5.27 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 2.90 g
mass Ba(BrO2)2 = 2.90 g