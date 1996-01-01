A mixture of Ba(BrO 3 ) 2 and Ba(BrO 2 ) 2 weighing 8.00 g was placed in a 5.00 L reaction vessel. The vessel was then heated to 800°C and both compounds decomposed forming BaBr 2 (s) and O 2 (g). If the vessel has a final pressure of 0.8968 atm, calculate the mass of each compound before decomposition.