10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following transition metal cations in a descending order of the number of unpaired electrons they contain in their 3d orbitals. Use the equal sign (=) if there's any overlap.
Sc+, Fe2+, Cu2+, V3+, Mn2+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mn2+ > Fe2+ > V3+ > Sc+ = Cu2+
B
Fe2+ > Cu2+ > Mn2+ > Sc+ = V3+
C
Mn2+ > Sc+ > Cu2+ > Fe2+ = V3+
D
Fe2+ > Sc+ > Cu2+ > Mn2+ = V3+