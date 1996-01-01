The Rankine scale used in engineering is similar to the Kelvin scale where 0 ºR is also absolute zero. Calculate the pressure of 1.10 mol He in a 300 mL container at 650 ºR. The value of R using atm and ºR is 0.73024 atm ft3/lb-mol ºR. For He, a = 0.0341 atm L2/mol2 and b = 0.0238 L/mol.