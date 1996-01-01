A 15.0 g sample of MgCO 3 is placed in a 1.0 L reaction vessel along with excess HNO 3 . The following reaction then occurs at 350 K: MgCO 3 (s) + 2 HNO 3 (aq) → Mg(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + H 2 O(l) + CO 2 (g). Use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure of CO 2 (g) in the vessel, taking into account the volume of the non-gaseous products. The constants for CO 2 (g) are a = 3.607 atm L2/mol2 and b = 0.04286 L/mol. Assume the non-gaseous products occupy a total volume of 111.6 mL.