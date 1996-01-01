7. Gases
A 15.0 g sample of MgCO3 is placed in a 1.0 L reaction vessel along with excess HNO3. The following reaction then occurs at 350 K: MgCO3(s) + 2 HNO3(aq) → Mg(NO3)2(aq) + H2O(l) + CO2(g). Use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure of CO2(g) in the vessel, taking into account the volume of the non-gaseous products. The constants for CO2(g) are a = 3.607 atm L2/mol2 and b = 0.04286 L/mol. Assume the non-gaseous products occupy a total volume of 111.6 mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.66 atm
B
6.18 atm
C
8.99 atm
D
9.76 atm