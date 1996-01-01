8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe Hess's law and give a reason why it works.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
According to Hess's law, the enthalpy change of the overall reaction accounts for the difference in the enthalpy changes for each individual step. Hess's law works because it obeys the law of conservation of mass.
B
According to Hess's law, the enthalpy change of the overall reaction accounts for the difference in the enthalpy changes for each individual step. Hess's law works because it obeys the law of conservation of energy.
C
According to Hess's law, the enthalpy change of the overall reaction is equal to the sum of the enthalpy changes for each individual step. Hess's law works because it obeys the law of conservation of mass.
D
According to Hess's law, the enthalpy change of the overall reaction is equal to the sum of the enthalpy changes for each individual step. Hess's law works because it obeys the law of conservation of energy.