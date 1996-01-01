16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
Identify the incorrect statement.
A
The equilibrium constant tells us how quickly or slowly a reaction occurs.
B
The equilibrium constant identifies whether reactants or products are favored.
C
The equilibrium constant only depends on temperature.
D
The equilibrium constant is the ratio of the rate constants of the forward and reverse reactions.