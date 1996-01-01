16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: Cu+(aq) + 2 I–(aq) ⇌ [CuI2]–(aq), K = 8.0×108. Determine whether the forward or reverse reaction has a larger rate constant assuming that both reactions are elementary reactions.
Consider the following reaction: Cu+(aq) + 2 I–(aq) ⇌ [CuI2]–(aq), K = 8.0×108. Determine whether the forward or reverse reaction has a larger rate constant assuming that both reactions are elementary reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The forward reaction has a greater rate constant.
B
The reverse reaction has a greater rate constant.
C
The forward and reverse reactions have equivalent rate constants.