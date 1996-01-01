1. Intro to General Chemistry
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
An empty 200 mL graduated cylinder weighs 243 g. It was filled with an unknown liquid up to the 160 mL mark. It now weighs 289 g. Calculate the density of the unknown liquid (g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.289 g/mL
B
1.81 g/mL
C
1.22 g/mL
D
1.15 g/mL