The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL.
Part A. Calculate the mass of 15.78 mL of ethanol. Express your answer to four significant figures and include the appropriate units.
Part B. Calculate the volume of 5.63 g of ethanol. Express your answer to four significant figures and include the appropriate units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 20.0 g (b) 4.44 mL
B
(a) 20.0 g (b) 7.14 mL
C
(a) 12.5 g (b) 7.14 mL
D
(a) 12.5 g (b) 4.44 mL